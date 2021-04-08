Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi shares unseen framed photos of Taimur, Inaaya!

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and chhote nawab Saif Ali Khan are yet to share the picture of their second baby boy. With too much fan frenzy over Taimur Ali Khan, looks like the couple decided to go slow this time and not share any photos of their newest member.

Now, with no certainty on when Kareena and Saif will share the picture of their second baby, former's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and posted some unseen gems. She dropped a few framed photos of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and other family members. Take a look:

Isn't it awwdorable?

Recently, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' posted a photo collage of his new grandchild along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture. But, after realising it, the post was deleted within split seconds.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages.

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

Well, we have to thank Saba Pataudi for at least sharing these photos.