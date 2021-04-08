हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi shares unseen framed photos of Taimur, Inaaya!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor a few days back, 'accidentally' posted a photo collage of his new grandchild along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture. But, after realising it, the post was deleted within split seconds.

Kareena&#039;s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi shares unseen framed photos of Taimur, Inaaya!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and chhote nawab Saif Ali Khan are yet to share the picture of their second baby boy. With too much fan frenzy over Taimur Ali Khan, looks like the couple decided to go slow this time and not share any photos of their newest member. 

Now, with no certainty on when Kareena and Saif will share the picture of their second baby, former's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and posted some unseen gems. She dropped a few framed photos of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and other family members. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Isn't it awwdorable?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Recently, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor 'accidentally' posted a photo collage of his new grandchild along with Taimur Ali Khan's baby picture. But, after realising it, the post was deleted within split seconds.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. 

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

Well, we have to thank Saba Pataudi for at least sharing these photos. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor second babySaba PataudiSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali KhanInaaya Naumi KemmuKareena Kapoor Khan
Next
Story

Sonu Sood urges government to start COVID-19 vaccination for 25 years and above, says 'maximum youngsters affected'

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Dispute between Maharashtra government and central government over Corona vaccine