Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day Post is all About Self-Love: 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
  Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree.
  • She is sporting a dewy make-up look and dangly earrings.

Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day Post is all About Self-Love: 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'

New Delhi: On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture and talked about self love.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree. She is sporting a dewy make-up look and dangly earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

For the caption, Kareena wrote the iconic dialogue from her film 'Jab We Met': "Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine's Day."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Devotion of Suspect X' adaptation and 'The Crew'.

