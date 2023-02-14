Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day Post is all About Self-Love: 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'

New Delhi: On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture and talked about self love.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree. She is sporting a dewy make-up look and dangly earrings.

For the caption, Kareena wrote the iconic dialogue from her film 'Jab We Met': "Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine's Day."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Devotion of Suspect X' adaptation and 'The Crew'.