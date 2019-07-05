Kareena Kapoors's lady boss like catwalk on London street will blow your mind — Watch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for next project 'Angrezi Medium' in London, surprised everyone when her stylish cop avatar look from the film came out. Bebo will be seen in a never seen before avatar in 'Angrezi Medium, which also features Irrfan Khan, and her fans can't hold their excitement.

Pictures of the actress dressed up as a cop trended on the internet for several days which left everyone gushing over how no one else can do it like Bebo. And now, a fresh slow-motion video of the actress has surfaced on the internet in which she is seen strutting a busy street in London.

The video, shared by a fan club of the actress, shows Kareena in a badass cop avatar, doing a stylish copwalk on a London street. Her killer attitude highly screams 'boss lady' as she oozes oomph with her swag.

Well, after taking a look at her cop avatar, all we want to say is that 'if a cop comes onto your sets looking this stylish, her fans wouldn't mind getting arrested for the rest of their lives.'

Take a look:

The video has since gone viral on social media and is being widely shared by several fan clubs.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium'. The sequel, as per reports, will have a new storyline. Kareena, who plays a cop in the film, will be seen in an extended cameo.

The film is special as it marks Irrfan Khan's comeback into Bollywood. The actor was on a break from the filmy scene after being diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour – a rare form of cancer. It was in 2018 that Irrfan shared the news of his illness, leaving everybody in shock.

He was last seen in 'Karwaan', which released in August 2018.