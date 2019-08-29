Kareena, Karisma spotted at Sonam Kapoor's residence late night—Photos

New Delhi: B-Town celebrities are often spotted hanging out on popular zones in and around Mumbai. Paps on duty never leave an opportunity to click gorgeous pictures of our favourite stars.

Last night, pretty Kapoor sisters—Kareena and Karisma were clicked at Anil Kapoor's residence while leaving late night. The stunning sister duo happily posed for clicks and were seen wearing printed maxi dresses.

Check out pictures:

Besides Lolo and Bebo, Maheep Kapoor was also spotted sitting in the same car as Kareena. Looks like the girls parties with Sonam Kapoor and others.

Kareena has worked with Sonam in 'Veere Di Wedding' which released in 2018 and marked her comeback venture post-pregnancy break. Rhea Kapoor was the producer of this chick-flick which was high on girl power.

In other news, Kriti Sanon too was clicked by the paps at Sunny Super Sound where she was dubbing for her upcoming film.