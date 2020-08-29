Kareena, Karisma, Taimur and family's Ganpati darshan at aunt Rima Jain's house calls for a freeze-frame - In Pics

New Delhi: The Ganpati festival is celebrated with much gusto in the country and especially in Maharashtra, it holds a greater significance. Like many others, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain brings Bappa home every year and the celebrations are marked with the attendance of the familia.

Karisma Kapoor posted a few photos from their Ganpati Darshan at aunt's place today and we must say that everyone looks picture perfect. She wrote in the caption: Ganapati Darshan #familytime

Karisma, with her kids Samiera and Kiaan, Kareena with Taimur Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Rima and Mohan Jain, Armaan Jain with wife, Aadar Jain - everyone looked festive happy dressed in bright traditional attire.

This year, however, the celebrations have been low key all around due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has called for restraining, social distancing and all festivals are being celebrated with precautions in place against the COVID-19 health crisis.

Ganeshotsav is a 10-day long festival, starting with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 this year. Devotees bring Bappa home, pray to him, seek his blessings before bidding him a teary-eyed farewell with a promise to return the next year.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!