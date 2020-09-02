Karishma Shetty: The Guide And Healer, Empowering Lives

Karishma Shetty is amongst the few sympathetic and caring individuals left on this planet that don’t think twice before providing any assistance to the needy, they always go with their internal voice.

She is a well-known, profound mentor, healer, and the founder of Alohappiness, an organization that tutors as well as offers consultations that are parapsychological, related to healings, mediums amongst other things.

Karishma offers these above-mentioned types of assistance to plenty of VVIPs, famous people, and political ministers. She’s known for helping people attain certified bliss!

In February 2020, she won the award for being an “Iconic Celebrity Spiritual Coach” at the reputed Midday Awards.

A Guru in life aids and leads by inspiring & empowering ones to change their own lives by bonding with their soul. To be her understudy, you must be a divinely selected individual, the exercises she offers are available for free and is something that she teaches each week. The individuals that are to be guided by her, are handpicked by her; considering the fact that a lot of us aren't even prepared to accept or consider.

Physic Temples, her centre, has a fundamental agreement in place that one needs to sign as it is imperative for any given institution to have rules. This agreement is stringent, and once you decide to leave, you walk out of every practice that Psychic Temples offers, for 3 years. It is an MNC gaining practical experience in different mending and healing modalities like Vaastu, Numerology, Astrology, and Past Life Regression to give some examples.

Karishma believes that for a person to reinvent and rise above their current selves, they need to break out of their moulds and set themselves free. Only then can they reach their highest potential, their inner calling.

Dr Karishma Shetty has access to the otherworldly dimensions that helped her in imparting this knowledge to us in a basic manner by offering her experiences to us. She pushes us to pick and learn practices that are to the best of our understandings and abilities. She stands by us through the various challenges we face and come across during the course of this learning process and even after. She gives her 500% to her clients as well as her students.

Psychic sanctuaries are places where people are urged to learn new things and understand better all that remains unlearned, it complete access granted to our directed energies. It is commendable how she guides us and brings about a massive change & a lasting difference in our lives.

Karishma Shetty discovered the blessing of her psychic abilities at a tender age. She attributes praise to her family for supporting her in understanding & accepting her blessings. She says "My family knew since the very beginning and they helped me accept myself and develop my abilities, all the while encouraging me to explore the powers that my mind and soul possessed. Even after all these years, countless experiences, numerous exercises; I continue to learn every single day."

Karishma has tutored many understudies and has bestowed upon them and guided them to the best of their learning capabilities towards assisting others. "I think I've lost count of the number of understudies I have! Truly, I believe that my journey is to share all of what I know and help more individuals understand their purpose and help guide them to their truest potential. The ones who are part of my Psychic Sanctuary, are truly ones picked solely by me."

There are other healers that are affiliated with her too.

One of them is Sunetra Dasgupta, she is a healer and a reiki teacher. Reiki is an alternative form of energy healing. Sunetra unequivocally accepts that Reiki helped her through troublesome periods of life, helping her adapt and change. Sunetra is also a Guide, and Teacher at Psychic Temple, teaching

Access Consciousness, Akashic Records, Aura Brushing, Cord Removal, Aura Brushing Hypnotherapy, Past Life Regression, EFT, Tarot Card Reading Psychic Surgery, Angel, Runes, Tasseography, Violet Flame, Candle Magick, Herbs, and Oils, Signature Analysis, Feng Shui, Bach Flower, I Ching, Fairy Ring, Bach Flower LOA, Diceology, Lithomancy & Hydromancy.

Karishma’s new office space in Mumbai (Oshiwara) is an oasis for the artful & seeking minds. It’s now operational, one can schedule a meeting with their team via email/Instagram in order to meet and receive her guidance in person. More courses: online as well as offline, are constantly being introduced, for the ones who wish to learn. Follow @psychictemplesbykarishmashetty on Instagram to learn more!

