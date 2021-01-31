हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her morning routine on shoot days, check it out

Actress Karishma Tanna is an internet sensation and steals the spotlight with every new picture she shares. Karishma is seen patiently waiting as a makeup artist works on her face and is also seen holding a bottle of fresh orange juice that she carried for her morning shoot.

Credit: Instagram/ @karishmaktanna

New Delhi: Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media to share a sneak-peek of how she gets ready for a morning shoot on Sunday. The actress has been very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with regular posts and stories.

The actress is seen in the video with sleepy eyes as a makeup artist works on her face with touch-ups. Karishma is also seen holding a bottle of fresh orange juice that she carried for her morning shoot.

Karishma wore a normal tee while getting ready in the morning and captioned her dreamy video, “Good morn #sleepyeyes #earlymorning #shoot.”

Check out her morning routine:

 

The actress, like many other celebrities, upped her social media game under lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the pictures she uploads goes viral on the internet shortly after she shares them.

On the work front, she was last seen in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Also, she featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

 

