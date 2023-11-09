New Delhi: Karishma Tanna, the talented actress who recently garnered critical acclaim for her remarkable performance in the docuseries 'Scoop,' is not only making waves in the entertainment industry but also leaving a significant impact on the world of fashion. Her recent appearance at Ramesh Taurani's star-studded Diwali bash was nothing short of a stunning fashion statement.

The gorgeous actress was spotted at the grand event wearing a contemporary blue saree with intricate floral prints. The choice of the saree accentuated her elegant and sophisticated style, proving that traditional attire can be chic and fashionable.

She accessorized her look with statement jewellery, which included dazzling earrings and a necklace. Her golden sling clutch added a touch of glamour to the ensemble, highlighting her attention to detail when it comes to her fashion choices.

What truly stole the limelight at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, though, was not just Karishma Tanna's impeccable fashion sense but also the presence of her husband. The couple's chemistry and charisma were unmistakable as they graced the event together, making for a perfect power couple.

As she continues to make strides in both the entertainment and fashion worlds, Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly a name to watch out for.