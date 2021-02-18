हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit Kareena Kapoor before her delivery

Kareena Kapoor was visited by mommy Babita Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Wednesday (February 17). The 'Jab We Met' actress is nine months pregnant and can be delivering her second child anytime soon.

Karisma Kapoor, mom Babita Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan visit Kareena Kapoor before her delivery
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan received a visit from sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son from first wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan on Wednesday (February 17) in her new Bandra house. Kareena is nine months pregnant and can be delivering her second child any time soon.

Karisma Kapoor wore a plain black loungewear set while Bebo’s mommy Babita wore a bright yellow top paired with white pants. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also dressed casually in a plain white t-shirt and black track pants.

 

 

 

On February 15, Kareena was spotted visiting father Randhir Kapoor for his quiet birthday celebrations. Randhir Kapoor lost his youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor on February 9, 2021.

Kareena paid him her last respects and also posted a beautiful black and white picture, featuring her grandfather, the late iconic Raj Kapoor along with his three sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Randhir’s brother, actor Rishi Kapoor died earlier on April 30, 2020.

Mom-to-be Kareena worked throughout her pregnancy. She shot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with co-star Aamir Khan. The movie is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.  Kareena also hosted her radio show ‘What Women Want’ and also did commercial shoots. 

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, and together they are parents to Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. 

