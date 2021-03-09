हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karisma Kapoor shares a post for her 'rays of light' Kareena and Babita on Women's Day

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate 'incredible women' on International Women's Day on Monday (March 8). The actress shared a post that featured an adorable throwback picture of herself with her mother Babita along with Kareena. The photo also had text written below it, 'For my rays of light'.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actress captioned her post as, "Happy women's day to all you incredible women! Shine on..not just today but everyday." Her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared Karisma's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "My Life" along with a heart emoji.

Karisma Kapoor had earlier shared a glimpse of a get-together at Kareena's place - which was held by Saif and Kareena to let their friends meet the newest member of their family - their second baby, who was born on February 21. Filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma were clicked at Bebo's residence.

After Kareena delivered her second child, Karisma took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of baby Kareena, who is held by father Randhir and young Karisma is standing smiling next to him. She captioned this photo, "That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited."

Kareena and Saif have been very guarded about their newborn baby boy. The couple was a victim of massive trolling and online hate when they revealed the name of their four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan after his birth. Later, Taimur became media's favourite child and since then has been papped continuously.

mOn the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

 

