Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Share A Hug As They Get Clicked Together, Netizens Say,’ They Still Look In Love With Each Other’

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan sent a meltdown to their shippers as they were spotted together at a Call Me Bae special screening starring Ananya Panday. The ex-lovers were seen talking and hugging each other at the screening and the fans only wished they would get back together. Several videos of Kartik and Sara have been going viral on the internet where in one video Kartik is seen staring at Sara continuously and this leaves fans wondering if he still feels for her.

Watch the video of Kartik and Sara hugging and talking to each other as they get papped together at the special screening of Call Me Bae.

Sara and Kartik looked extremely comfortable with each other, and only that the Chandu Champion actor was seen bonding with Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan too.

Sara had appeared once on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 where the actress spoke about her break up with Kartik. Later she even spoke about being friends with her ex as they work in the same industry. " I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, or romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does effect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that".

All said and done, Sara and Kartik looked extremely pally and seems like they have let the bygones be bygones.