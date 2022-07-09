New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the success of his recent release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with a long vacation to Europe with his team. He has been away for a few days and is constantly treating his fans with updates. Recently, he and his team attended the Rolling Stones concert and the pictures, videos from the 'mad rock n roll night' are going VIRAL.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted pictures and videos from the concert and fans are going gaga over it. KA looked dapper in a pink hoodie, sticking his tongue out like a true fan!

He shared a video from the concert, going all crazy and in the caption, he wrote, 'Jagger Swagger' giving a glimpse of the performance that night. Also, Sharing a selfie with his team on Insta, he wrote, "Mad Rock N Roll Night"

Sharing another post, he shared the excitement of all the fans and audience present there to catch The Rolling Stones live. Filmmaker Farah Khan yet again dropped a hilarious comment and wrote, "Make mick do the bhool bhulaiya step."

On the work front, Kartik recently wrapped the shoot of 'Shehzada,' directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the official remake of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.' He also has 'Freddy' co-starring Alaya F, 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' and 'Captain India' in his kitty.

