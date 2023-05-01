topStoriesenglish2601355
Kartik Aaryan Attends Wedding Of His Crew Member, Shares Adorable Pictures From The Ceremony

Kartik went to attend the wedding of one of his crew members, he shared some pictures on his social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan is the youngest superstar with a golden heart who is always there for his fans, family, friends, and especially his team and the people who he works with. Recently, an example of the same has been witnessed as he went to attend the wedding of his close and dear crew member and clicked a picture with the couple while wishing them a happy married life.

While Kartik went to attend the wedding of one of his crew members, he shared some pictures on his social media that he clicked at the wedding with the couple along with other friends and further wrote the caption to wish them, “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha Happy Married life ahead”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This indeed speaks a lot about Kartik’s generous personality that has today made him a fan-made superstar. Earlier also, Kartik has been to attend the wedding of his manager and apart from this, the superstar also took his team on a vacation to Europe after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

On the work front, Kartik has interesting films in the pipeline like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s Untitled Next among a few other unannounced ones.

