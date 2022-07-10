New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has left all blown with his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has proven a blockbuster from every angle. Setting records by the day, here goes yet another one, as Kartik successfully marks a 50-day run of the film at the box office today, as it continues to rage on OTT as well.

The young superstar had the country doing the ZigZag step in front of the theatre screens ever since the film released on the 20th of May, 2022. Right from the biggest opening weekend of the year, to a worldwide collection of more than 230 crores net, Kartik's horror-comedy has been doing wonders at the box office and even with many other big films having released in the following weeks, it continues its run in theatres, completing 50 days today.

What's remarkable is that this film is doing over a 50-day run when many big films have also failed to last more than 2 weeks especially when the film has also released on OTT almost a fortnight back. Kartik has surprised with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at every step, and no wonder it has cemented him as a bankable superstar of the A-league.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.