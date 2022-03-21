हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan 'feeling purposeless' after successfully completing Goa trip with college friends

Kartik Aaryan, who recently had a relaxing weekend at Goa with his bunch of friends. The actor dropped several glimpses from his vacation, where he was seen enjoying dinner and pool party.

Kartik Aaryan &#039;feeling purposeless&#039; after successfully completing Goa trip with college friends
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday (March 20) treated his fans to pictures of his break with college friends in Goa.

Taking to his Instagram Handle, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared several glimpses where he can be seen posing with his friends for the camera, enjoying dinner and pool party.

Sharing a 'Life update', he wrote, "Life update. Meri Goa trip ho gayi college friends ke sath. Feeling purposeless now." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Apart from this, he has 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan GoaKartik Aaryan filmsShezadaCaptain India
