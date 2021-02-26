Kartik Aaryan gets a swanky new haircut in Manali, fans give thumbs up!

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is in Manali to resume the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor will be seen playing the quirky ghostbuster role. Taking to his social media handle, the heartthrob of the nation tickles our funny bones with his uber cool take on his grooming session.

Posting a picture of his haircut session with his hairstylist at the backdrop of picturesque Manali Kartik Aaryan wrote: ‘Manali mein Katega.’

Known for his quick-wit and commendable sense of humour, Kartik Aaryan never missed an opportunity to deliver entertaining posts for his fans. The actor is aware that his hairstyles create a rage on social media and right from his messy but cool hairdo to his all spiked-hairstyle.

In fact, there is even a trending hashtag on social media that goes by the name #HairLikeKartikAaryan, where netizens copy his hairstyle and post it on social media.

Kartik earlier this week announced the release date of one of the most anticipated films of the year 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the same received a warm response stirring the excitement of the film.

Excited to witness the actor on the big screen again, fans have showcased their joy across social media. Exhibiting versatility with varied projects in the pipeline, Kartik Aaryan ventures into the thriller space with Dhamaka, horror-comedy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, comic entertainer with Dostana 2, leaving the audience wanting for more.