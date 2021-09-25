हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional as ‘Freddy’ nears a ‘Tough Goodbye’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is having a hard time as the shoot for his upcoming film 'Freddy' is soon going to wrap.

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional as ‘Freddy’ nears a ‘Tough Goodbye’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is having a hard time as the shoot for his upcoming film 'Freddy' is soon going to wrap.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor posted a monochrome picture of himself in which a tag labelled 'FREDDY' can be seen hanging from his shoulder.

"#Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye," Kartik wrote the emotional caption.

 

The post garnered more than a lakh likes within an hour of its uploading and fans dropped in their love-filled comments to support the 'Love Aaj Kal' star.

"Can't wait already for film," a fan wrote.

"I just know that this is going to be amazing," another added.

Karik also shared the same photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Will be the hardest goodbye."

fred

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Actor Alaya F also stars in the film opposite Kartik.

The upcoming movie is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik Aaryanhard timewrapping upShootingFreddyInstagrammonochrome picture
Next
Story

Restoration work of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Peshawar homes begins

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 25, 2021