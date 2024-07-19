Kartik Aaryan Meets Fan In Economy Class, Signs Autograph And Clicks Selfie Aboard Flight

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently met one of his female fans in a flight. While traveling in economy class, the girl had the unexpected pleasure of meeting the Chandu Champion actor and she did seize the opportunity to take selfies with him, get his autograph, and even gift him chocolates, documenting the encounter in a shared video.

The girl named Kajal Mohanty shared all of this on social media. She captioned her post: "Mein to bhul gayi duniya ka pata tujhe jabse hai dekha @kartikaaryan"

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Chandu Champion' and his performance has been widely appreciated. Based on the real-life story of the first Indian Paralympic Gold Medalist - Murlikant Petkar, Chandu Champion won a million hearts for its hard-hitting narrative and performances. Kartik Aaryan played the titular role with much elan and made his biopic a success. Bringing the role of Murlikant Petkar to life, Kartik delivered a career-defining performance.

His upcoming movie is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which promises to be yet another blockbuster.