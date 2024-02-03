Kartik Aaryan Meets Korean Ambassador Anushka Sen, Duo Poses Together In FUN Pics

New Delhi: Honorary Ambassator to Korea, Anushka Sen, posts a series of pictures with Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. Both actors have captivated audiences worldwide. Anushka, at only 21 years of age has already established herself as a Different Global Star of India. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, has been reaching new heights of stardom with his journey.

Recently, their latest pictures together have taken the internet by storm, and fans are already clamoring for more of their adorable chemistry captured in the photo.

The picture, shared by Anushka on her social media account shows the young stars posing together in a cute and playful manner. The duo who are popular across the globe look absolutely adorable together, and their chemistry is hard to miss.

It's not surprising that fans are already asking for more pictures of the two together. Both Anushka and Kartik have a huge fan following all over the world, and their fans are eager to see them together.

Anushka and Kartik both have a natural charm and charisma that make them stand out on screen, and seeing them together in a project would be a dream come true for their fans. Who knows? Maybe there will be more to come in the future. One thing is for sure – Anushka and Kartik make an absolutely adorable pair, and we can't wait to see more of them together.

Anushka Sen is all set to make her debut in South Korean cinema with her upcoming project, 'Asia.' Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in his highly anticipated movie, 'Chandu Champion.'