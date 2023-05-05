topStoriesenglish2603531
Kartik Aaryan Pens Emotional Note On Mother's Cancer Diagnosis, Calls Her 'Fierce Warrior'

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a post talking about his mother's journey as a cancer warrior.

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:55 PM IST|Source: ANI

Kartik Aaryan Pens Emotional Note On Mother's Cancer Diagnosis, Calls Her 'Fierce Warrior'

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday recalled the times when his mother Mala Tiwari was diagnosed with breast cancer. The 'Shehzada' actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his mom where both can be seen posing for the camera with a big smiles. He wrote a long heartfelt note where he talked about how his family was initially shaken and felt helpless at that time but his mom never give up and fought with the cancer. 

Calling his mother, a 'Fierce soldier', he wrote, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - 'Cancer' sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- 'Courage' and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there's no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Celebrities from the film industry reacted to the post and showered love and blessings on the mother-son duo. Anupam Kher wrote, "Jai Mata Di", with a heart emoji. Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra and Nupur Sanon dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari was reportedly been diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. He will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the film. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. 

