‘Kartik Aaryan please come’, fans yell outside his house, actor surprises them by coming down: WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan enjoys a huge fan following, especially amongst women. Two female fans of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor were standing outside his Mumbai residence on Tuesday (January 4) and yelling, “Kartik please come, Kartik please, please, please” and to their surprise, the actor actually did come down and posed with them for pictures.

Check it out:

One of the girls in the video says, ‘I can’t speak’ on seeing Kartik. The other one says ‘Yeh khul hi nahi raha hai’ as she is unable to unlock her phone. Kartik chuckles. They later are able to take photos.

Some more girls also come and pose with the ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ actor.

Kartik reposted a video of the incident from a paparazzo account with a note of gratitude for all the love that he receives from his fans. “This love This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely,

I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying,” wrote the 31 years old.

On the work front, Kartik recently completed the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film ‘Shehzaada’. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and is directed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon.

Kartik also has Anees Bazmi's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in his kitty. The film is a sequel of Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The sequel also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.