Kartik Aaryan Reigned Supreme 2024 With Blockbusters And Record-Breaking Awards

Kartik Aaryan has cemented his position as one of Bollywood's biggest stars with an extraordinary 2024, marked by blockbuster hits, critical acclaim, and a record-breaking award tally. With two major releases—Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—Kartik proved his dominance, both commercially and artistically. His Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, smashed records by crossing ₹400 crore at the box office, making him the youngest actor to join the coveted 400-crore club.

A Year of Unstoppable Success

Kartik's stellar performances in both films not only won audiences' hearts but also earned him an impressive 11 awards in 2024, making him the most celebrated actor of the year. His biographical drama, Chandu Champion, was a critical triumph and garnered him accolades across prestigious platforms.

Kartik’s Award-Winning Streak in 2024

Here’s a look at his remarkable achievements this year:

1. Best Actor (IFFM): Kartik bagged the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion at the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

2. Forbes India Icon of Excellence: Honored for his impactful role in Chandu Champion.

3. NBT Utsav Awards: Awarded Best Actor by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

4. GQ Men of the Year: Won the Leading Man award at the 2024 event.

5. IMDb Top Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was recognized as the Top Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024.

6. ELLE India Champion of the Year: Acknowledged for his extraordinary contributions.

7. NDTV Digital Awards: Named Best Actor of 2024.

8. Republic Media Sangam Event: Received the Ka Champion award for his performances.

9. Galatta Awards: Best Actor of the Year for his dual blockbusters.

10. ABP News Actor of the Year: Celebrated for Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

11. Lions Gold Awards: Best Actor honor for his outstanding performances.

Looking Ahead: Kartik’s Upcoming Ventures

Kartik's momentum shows no signs of slowing down. In 2026, fans can look forward to his next project, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. This love story, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, promises to be yet another cinematic delight.

Kartik Aaryan’s Legacy in Bollywood

With his extraordinary 2024, Kartik Aaryan has redefined stardom by blending commercial success with artistic credibility. From delivering box office blockbusters to bagging prestigious awards, his journey is a testament to his dedication and talent. As he continues to scale new heights, Kartik’s reign as Bollywood’s box office king remains unchallenged.