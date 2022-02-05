हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video with his 'four legged' love

Actor Kartik Aaryan is in complete awe of his pet dog Katori.

Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video with his 'four legged' love
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is in complete awe of his pet dog Katori.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Katori.

 

In the clip, we can see Katori giving sloppy kisses to Kartik.

"Love is a four legged word," he captioned the clip.

Kartik and Katori's latest video has garnered several likes and comments.

 

"Awww so cute," a fan commented.

"Adorable. Can't take my eyes off Katori," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

 

