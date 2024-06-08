Kartik Aaryan Shares His Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation Pic - Check Inside

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan to portray Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. The actor treated fans with stunning before-and-after transformation photos, leaving his fans amazed with his jaw-dropping transformation.

Kartik has put in immense effort to achieve the required physique for his role, making this film the toughest one in Kartik's career. He impressively reduced his body fat from 39% to just 7%, a journey that was far from easy.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared his unprecedented transformation photos later on the post went viral. In his motivational note, Kartik highlighted that 'nothing is impossible'.

Have A Look At The Post :

he captioned the post,'' From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !!

From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible

Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao.” Kartik further added.

Recently, during an interview, when Kartik Aaryan was asked about his experience working with director Kabir Khan and the amount of hard work he had to go through for this role. The actor said, "This is the toughest film of my career. I don't

think there will be a tougher role than this. Because of the way the story was, I was under a lot of pressure to do the full justice. I learned everything from scratch. I never thought of doing boxing or dangal [wrestling] in any film. And I was also

very scared of deep water. So, swimming in the deep water and performing boxing with professional boxers was a very big thing for me."

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan On Work Front

In addition to 'Chandu Champion', Kartik Aaryan will also be seen as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which is set to hit theaters on Diwali 2024.