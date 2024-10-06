Kartik Aaryan Wins Big With Back-To-Back Awards For Chandu Champion Performance

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has received widespread acclaim for his performance in 'Chandu Champion' as he continues to rise in his career. Following the film, the actor is on an impressive winning streak, earning prestigious awards that recognize his exceptional talent and commitment to his craft.

This year, Aaryan clinched the coveted Actor of the Year award for his outstanding performance in Chandu Champion. In addition, he was honored with the Forbes India Icon of Excellence award, recognizing his significant contributions to the film industry and his ability to inspire a new generation of actors.

Taking to social media, Kartik posted, “Another Badge on #ChanduChampion’s chest.

A video shared on a popular paparazzi handle posted a video of Kartik holding the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion, the post read, “#KartikAaryan wins yet another award as the 'Actor Of The Year’ for his stellar portrayal of Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar in #ChanduChampion.”

The accolades didn't stop there. Aaryan also received the Best Actor award from a prominent publication, further emphasizing his exceptional performance in Chandu Champion. His portrayal in the film has garnered widespread acclaim, leading to a standing ovation from critics and fans alike.

Adding to his impressive collection of honors, Aaryan was awarded the prestigious IFFM award for Chandu Champion, further showcasing his international appeal and the love he has garnered beyond Indian shores. The film’s success has transcended borders, earning him appreciation from audiences around the globe, and solidifying his reputation as a global icon

Moreover, On the work front, Kartik is all set for his much anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' as the actor will return with the iconic character Rooh Baba in the successful franchise. The film also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.