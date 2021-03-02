Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' teaser out, film promises a gripping story - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming Netflix original action thriller released on Tuesday (March 2). In the teaser, Kartik is seen playing an agitated news anchor who is going through turmoil but nevertheless has to put up a professional facade and continue with his show.

The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor took to his Instagram to share the film teaser. "Main hoon Arjun Pathak Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga (I am Arjun Pathak, I will speak only truth) #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix," Kartik captioned his post.

Kartik fans have showered praises on the teaser and shared numerous heart emojis in the comment section below.

'Dhamaka' which was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but due to the Covid-19 situation is sold to the OTT streaming giant Netflix. The release date of the film is yet not out. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by RSVP movies.

Besides Dhamaka, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with actress Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee. Karthik is also roped in Dharma Production's Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.

