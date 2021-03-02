हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' teaser out, film promises a gripping story - Watch

In Dhamaka teaser, Kartik Aaryan is seen playing an agitated news anchor who is going through turmoil but nevertheless has to put up a professional facade and continue with his show.

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s &#039;Dhamaka&#039; teaser out, film promises a gripping story - Watch
Still from the upcoming movie 'Dhamaka'

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming Netflix original action thriller released on Tuesday (March 2). In the teaser, Kartik is seen playing an agitated news anchor who is going through turmoil but nevertheless has to put up a professional facade and continue with his show.

The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor took to his Instagram to share the film teaser. "Main hoon Arjun Pathak Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga (I am Arjun Pathak, I will speak only truth) #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix," Kartik captioned his post.

Kartik fans have showered praises on the teaser and shared numerous heart emojis in the comment section below.

'Dhamaka' which was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but due to the Covid-19 situation is sold to the OTT streaming giant Netflix. The release date of the film is yet not out. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by RSVP movies.

Besides Dhamaka, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with actress Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee. Karthik is also roped in Dharma Production's Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanNetflixDhamakaTeaseraction thriller
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor attends cousin's wedding in Maldives with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, photo goes viral

Must Watch

PT7M14S

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered to impose NSA on all accused