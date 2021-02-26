हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan gets haircut in Manali amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 schedule, shares photo

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Manali: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan got a haircut while in Manali, and shared a picture on Instagram of the experience. The actor is in the scenic hill town to shoot for his upcoming film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

In the image, Kartik gets a snip against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. "Manali mein katega," Kartik wrote as the caption.

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

