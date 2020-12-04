Kartik Aaryan's important message during the pandemic for fans!

Mumbai: The year 2020 has been one of the most uncertain times we have been living in and one actor who has always made sure to make this time better and also enlighten us with the right information is Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier this year during the onset of the pandemic in our nation, Kartik Aaryan created an uproar on social media when he dropped the Corona Stop Karo Na monologue. In the quirky viral monologue, he pleaded his fans and followers to observe all the suggested precautions to avoid the virus. And post that the actor continued to work on his brilliant work to educate his fans and even launched a hit chat show Koki Poochega.



Nine months into the pandemic and the young and cognizant actor never misses an opportunity to create awareness.

Kartik’s latest post just proves that the heartthrob of the nation is not just undeniably fashionable but also utterly responsible, making him the perfect role model for the youth. In his latest monochromatic picture, Kartik Aaryan poses dressed in a leather jacket and jeans, with a T-shirt inside, however the most prominent factor or the picture is his mask. The actor who is back to work advocates safety above all saying, "Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par Mask bana hi iss liye hai Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions

#CoronaStopKaroNa".



Moreover, even for a sexy-click, he’s seen with a mask on and thus setting an example that how important a mask has become in our day-to-day life. The actor had followed the guidelines of the lockdown stringently and has only recently stepped out for work. Gearing up for his upcoming film, Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan will commence the shoot next week and ahead of the same, he shared his take on the importance of masks in these testing times.