Karwa Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt to Mira Rajput- Bollywood wives who are NOT fasting this year!

New Delhi: Karva Chauth is one of the biggest festivals in India. Married women observe a full-day fast for the long life of their spouse. Many B-town celebrity couples also celebrate the day but there are many Bollywood wives who are not observing the fast this year.

Here's a list of Bollywood biwis who are not fasting for their spouses this year:

Alia Bhatt

This is Alia's first Karva Chauth after her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor but as the actress is pregnant, she won't be observing the fast this year.

Bipasha Basu

Similarly, Bipasha Basu won't be fasting this year as she too is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Mira Rajput

Mira on the other hand said that she loves Shahid, but also she loves food. She isn't fasting this year but might give it a try next year.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, back in the year 2013 said that she doesn't need to fast for her husband, Saif Ali Khan, to prove her love. Also, being a Kapoor, it's hard for her to stay away from food.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea got married to the love of her life Karan Boolani last year. Recently, the actress had put out a note that she and Karan both don't believe in it, but, they respect women who have faith in the ritual.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam recently gave birth to her son Vayu and the doctors have advised to the new mommy to not observe the fast this year. Sonam and Anand got married in the year 2018.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle is against all the fasts and she has a scientific view on it. She feels in order to prolong one's life, one needs to have a slow metabolism, not women fasting for them.