Parth Samthaan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan's father passes away

Parth immediately rushed back to Pune after he got the call about his father.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan&#039;s father passes away

New Delhi: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan's father passed away on April 19 in a hospital in Pune. As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, Parth's father was admitted in the hospital due to a sudden deterioration in his condition. The report further states that Parth was shooting in Mumbai when he received the tragic news.

The actor immediately rushed back to Pune after he got the call about his father. Pack-up was announced on the sets of the show as soon as the news reached. 

A source informed Bollywoodlife that Samthaan's father was on ventilator since the night of April 18. 

“He suffered a stroke and it led to multi-organ failure. Close friends of the actor are heading to Pune to be with him in this hour of grief.", the source added. 

Parth, who essays the lead role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii, has two siblings, an elder brother, and a sister. 

We extend our condolences to the actor and his family.

