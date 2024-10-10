Kashika Kapoor Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ratan Tata: ‘The World Is Crying Today’

India faces a somber day as veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86. His death has left a profound void across the nation. Rising Bollywood star Kashika Kapoor, set to debut in ‘Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass,’ also expressed her deep sorrow, sharing a heartfelt tribute that highlighted Tata's personal impact on her life.

Ratan Tata's inspirational quotes have always served as a guiding light for Kashika. She shared her grief, stating, "This loss feels like a very personal loss to me, and it's one of the saddest news ever. But I am sure we will remember him and cherish him all our life. The quote from Sir that truly resonates with me is, ‘Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive.’ This statement carries so much truth, not just in my personal life but in my career as well when I face any challenges. His words have been a great motivation for me."

Kashika continued to express her admiration, saying, “He was not just a brilliant business mind, but a beacon of inspiration for each generation. What he has done for stray animals is especially commendable. His love for animals and the things he has done for them is worth inspiring, and I admire him so deeply. I know he would be happy reuniting with his dog, and even heaven would be smiling today, but the world is crying today. We will miss you, sir, but your thoughts, words, inspiration, and legacy will always be with us. They will be told to generations over generations. Through his kindness, he has touched the lives of millions.”

Ratan Tata's contributions extended far beyond business, impacting countless lives. His legacy, fueled by kindness and wisdom, will continue to inspire generations for years to come.