Kate Beckinsale hospitalised

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalised after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.

The actress, 45, took to social media on Saturday night to share Instagram posts from inside a hospital, where she was being treated, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," she wrote, adding that she was "so thankful to everyone who looked after me" with hashtag #wobbly.

The post included two photographs, one of the actress with a nasal breathing tube in, and another one of her resting in a hospital bed. The selfie showed the actress with smudged mascara on her cheeks while she still sported gold eye shadow.

The hospitalisation came just three nights after the London native made a special appearance at a hospital fundraiser at the LA Art Show held at the Los Angeles Convention Center here.