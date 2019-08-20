close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx breakup after 6 years of romance

The couple has been linked since 2013, though they've never officially confirmed their relationship.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx breakup after 6 years of romance
File photo

Washington DC: American actor-director Katie Holmes has called it quits with Jamie Foxx after six years of romance.

"Jamie and Katie have split," a music entertainment source told People.

The couple has been linked since 2013, though they've never officially confirmed their relationship.

News of their separation comes just three days after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave on Friday night as the two left a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Vave, a singer-songwriter, is the record producer's newest artist. "She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer," a source told PEOPLE then.

An eyewitness who was present at the club on Friday night told PageSix that they overheard Holmes telling a friend that she and Foxx "haven't been together for months." Sources told both PageSix and E-News that the two stopped seeing each other in May.

The couple, who were spotted together at the Met Gala, posed together for the first time at a public event and were seen laughing and holding hands in videos posted by their designer Zac Posen on his Instagram story.

In April, a source told People that Foxx and Holmes were trying to make time for each other as much as possible.

"When they can spend time together, they do. When they're busy and they can't, they don't. They are two adults who enjoy each other's company and have for a long time," the insider said.

The duo had been taking their relationship a bit more public in recent months, starting from wrapping up 2018 with a yacht outing in Miami, followed by a Jet Ski trip the next day.

"I'm a very loving person," she said. "Of course I'm open to finding love again.

Tags:
Katie HolmesJamie FoxxMet galaAmerica
Next
Story

Joe Jonas thanks wife Sophie Turner for hosting the 'most epic' Bond-themed birthday party for him - See inside pics

Must Watch

PT17M21S

ISRO: Lander of Chandrayaan-2 will land on moon on September 7 at 1:55 AM