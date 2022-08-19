New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif and doting husband Vicky Kaushal were recently snapped coming out of a clinic in Mumbai. Dressed in ravishing pink Kurti, Kat looked cutesy in a ponytail hairdo and black glares. Oblivious to the fact that they are being clicked, the couple tried hard to avoid the prying eyes but somehow the paps on duty did get a few photos.

Ever since their marriage last year, rumours of Katrina being pregnant have always hogged the limelight. Be it her airport looks or appearances in loose outfits, fans have often commented on how she has a 'glow on her face'. Now, with these new bunch of pictures and her recent airport spotting in a sweatshirt and pyjamas, speculation about her baby bump has yet again started.

Check out the couple's new photos:

However, turns out it was her dental clinic appointment. Netizens discussed how it's not even a new photo as some claimed Vicky is sporting a beard and looks like it's months old.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to look forward to.