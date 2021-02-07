Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi compete in a fun game of badminton while Ishaan Khatter watches. Can you guess who won?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are spending quality time together at the beautiful city of Udaipur while shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Phone Booth’. From their recent social media posts, it appears they have become quite the pals! 

On Saturday, Katrina posted a fun video of an intense badminton match between her and Chaturvedi while Ishaan Khatter waited on the side for his turn.

In the video, Katrina, wearing an all-black sports attire, is seen playing badminton with Siddhant who was wearing a white and red sports jacket. All the while, Ishaan Khatter waits for his turn and breaks into a small dance in the middle, too. Although the game started as a gentle back and forth, it soon turned competitive with Siddhant kneeling forward to take shots and Kat smashing the shuttlecock with her racquet. The video is a fun-watch and the upbeat song in the background added by Kat makes it even more Bollywood-esque and entertaining.

So, who won? 

In the end, Kat celebrates as she wins the match against the 'Gully Boy' actor but says that Chaturvedi let it appear that she had the upper hand. Her caption reads, “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case (sic).”

The trio have been getting along very well and having tons of fun while shooting for their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. Before the badminton clip, Katrina had taken to Instagram to post a series of pictures of the trio laughing and relaxing together in between shoots with the caption, "Phone Booth gang (sic)."

Earlier, Katrina had shared a clip in which she can be seen sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, on her way to start the shoot of ‘Phone Bhoot’ in Udaipur.

