Katrina Kaif blushes as husband Vicky Kaushal shows his goofy dance, watch video

NEW DELHI: Actor Vicky Kaushal had left her wife and actress Katrina Kaif blushing with his unique dance performance, seemingly on her birthday. Actor Mini Mathur took to social media and gave a glimpse inside inside how she spent 2022. The brief clip featured her family members and friends as they also travelled to different countries. A part of the video gave a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal dancing as he kneeled on the floor.

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, was also seen grooving to the music behind him. In the video, Vicky is seen in a maroon shirt and white pants while Sharvari is in a white tee and grey shorts. Both Vicky and Sharvai are seen all goofy as they showcase their funny dance moves.

As the camera pans to Katrina, she is seen blushing and laughing and enjoying it thoroughly. It is indeed a treat for their fans to see the loving relationship they share.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a massive fanbase as they never fail to serve couple goals. Time and again the couple has expressed love for each other on social media and they sure do look a lot in love. The duo tied the knot in December 2021 after dating each other for almost two years.

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. It is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. She also has 'Merry Christmas' and 'Jee Le Zara' in the pipeline.

Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 this year.