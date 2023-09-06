trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658615
KATRINA KAIF TROLLED

Katrina Kaif Brutally Trolled On Her New Beauty Video, Netizens Ask 'What Have You Done To Your Lips & Nose? Watch

Katrina Kaif Trolled Online: The actress got hate for her latest beauty video where netizens felt she had done lip and nose enhancement. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's successful beauty brand Kay By Katrina is adored by the masses. Her varied cosmetic range has been well-appreciated by consumers so far but looks like, haters could not stop themselves from pointing out difference in Katrina's face and dropped mean comments on her latest beauty video, asking if she has gone under the knife.

KATRINA KAIF MERCILESSLY TROLLED


On the official Instagram handle of Kay By Katrina, the actress could be seen doing her lips using the latest lip oil and guess what? Haters dropped comments, asking if something is wrong with her lips and nose. While her fans appreciated the star, some trolls did have a field day. Check out the comments below:

One person wrote: But u dont look natural at all. Get over this and learn to accept however u are. U r setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this. Another one said: What have you done to your lips and your nose? Why???. One user wrote: She looks different, Another comment read: She has had lip enhancement already

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

Her Fans wrote: Oh my god this woman this woman is so beautiful. Another one said: Amazing , Looks beautiful Love how Kay beauty is coming up with new launches which are essential and yet affordable

KATRINA KAIF WORK

On the work front, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan on screen for Tiger 3. She also has Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. 

