close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif chooses Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's wedding over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's

The actress was asked if Ranbir-Alia and Arjun-Malaika get married on the same day, whose wedding she would attend.

Katrina Kaif chooses Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora&#039;s wedding over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif, who recently shot for an episode of 'BFFs with Vogue - Season 3' along with Anaita Shroff Adajania, revealed actor Arjun Kapoor is her 'rakhi' brother. 

During a popular game in the show 'Say it or Strip it', anchor Neha Dhupia asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."

To this, Katrina replied saying, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."

After months of speculation, Arjun finally opened up about his relationship with Malaika. Ranbir, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Katrina before moving on to Alia. 

In an interview with Filmfare, the actor said he doesn't want people to think that they are still hiding. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there's a certain 'gandhagi' that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that," he said.

Arjun and Varun Dhawan, who allegedly had created a 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club in their younger days, recently decided to make amends with the actress and created a 'I Love Katrina Kaif' club. Varun and Arjun also presented Katrina with a token of their faithful friendship - a huge Dalmatian trophy.

On the work front, Katrina awaits the release of her upcoming period film 'Bharat'. 

Tags:
Katrina KaifArjun KapoorMalaika AroraSalman KhanJanhvi Kapoor
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff is all smile as he gets snapped outside his gym — Check photos

Must Watch

PT13M6S

Modi Invite families of BJP workers killed in W.B poll violence for his oath taking ceremony