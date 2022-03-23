Katrina Kaif dances with mom Suzanne and Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal in THIS unseen pic!

NEW DELHI: The power couple of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year in December at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan.

Post their marriage, the couple has been sharing a lot of pictures regarding their wedding festivities on their social media.

Now a new viral picture has surfaced on internet where Katrina can be seen dancing with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and the duo was joined by her father-in-law Sham Kaushal.

Several fan pages have shared the throwback picture on their respective social media handles. The picture has now gone viral on internet.

In the picture, Katrina can be seen glowing as a new bride while her hands are full of red bangles along with henna on it. She opted a golden outfit for the occasion.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated each other for almost two years before they decided to take their relationship to next level. The two exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Earlier in the day, almost after three months of their lavish wedding, the couple recently got 'legally' married. As per Pinkvilla, the duo visited a court in Mumbai on March 19 (Saturday) and completed the process of marriage registration in the presence of their family members.

However, there has been no official confirmation of Vicky and Katrina registering their marriage yet.

Katrina Kaif seems to be enjoying her married life with bliss. The actress's Instagram account is filled with photos of her 'new' life post tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal.