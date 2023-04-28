topStoriesenglish2600370
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif Drops Smiling Picture Of Husband Vicky Kaushal From Balcony

How could a mundane Friday look like? Katrina Kaif surely knows how to lit the day! The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor took to the Instagram story on Friday to post a smiling picture of her husband Vicky Kaushal. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Vicky has donned a beige-coloured shirt in the frame and sported a beard look. The actor is relaxing in the backdrop of the green background. Shunning words, Katrina just posted a heart emoji on the picture.

Katrina also posted a couple of pictures of herself. Whether Vicky took those pictures or not, fans are left wondering. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony. 

On the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience. 

She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next untitled film and Megna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

