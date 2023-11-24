Katrina Kaif Exudes Pefect Bahu Vibes In This HEARTWARMING Family Picture - Check Here

New Delhi: 'Tiger 3' actress Katrina Kaif gave a sweet glimpse into her father-in-law and veteran action director Sham Kaushal's birthday celebration.Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted an image that captured Sham Kaushal cutting his birthday cakes with the entire family including Vicky Kaushal, his mother, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina. Captioning the picture, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa."

Veteran action director Sham Kaushal has worked in blockbuster hit films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rajneeti', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Baadshah' and many more.

On the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise has made part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The audience was smitten by Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's presence and a post-credit scene that featured Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved Bollywood on-screen pairings.

The duo has worked in several films such as 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Bharat', 'Yuvvraaj', 'Partner', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and the recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Salman's on-screen chemistry with Katrina is much-loved across the country. The 'Dabangg' actor told ANI, "I liked the characters of Tiger and Zoya very much. I believe the same chemistry wasn't there in the earlier movies that we did together. Though viewers were fond of our on-screen pairing, we didn't have chemistry till the 'Tiger' franchise came along. We did a film called 'Yuvvraaj' in which there wasn't much chemistry on show. Thereafter, we did the 'Tiger' franchise in which there was a lot of chemistry as our characters were sketched very well. So the chemistry you see is not the Salman-Katrina chemistry but Tiger and Zoya's chemistry."

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012 that was helmed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.