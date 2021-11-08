हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif flaunts sultry moves under the rain in Tip Tip Barsa BTS clip - Watch

Katrina Kaif recently took to social media to share a BTS clip from her song 'Tip Tip Barsa' from the Rohit Shetty film 'Sooryanvashi'.

Katrina Kaif flaunts sultry moves under the rain in Tip Tip Barsa BTS clip - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Sunday, Katrina Kaif treated her fans with an unseen BTS video from the shoot of her song 'Tip Tip Barsa' from 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar. In the video, Katrina was seen flaunting her sizzling moves and grooving to the beat perfectly. 

For the song, Katrina can be seen wearing a silver shimmery saree while dancing in the rain. Throughout the song, Kat can be seen following a few steps of Raveena Tandon from the original song of the same name.  The song was from the film 'Mohra' which was released in 1994. 

Take a look at the BTS video:

 

Raveena Tandon who featured on the song originally has set a benchmark for everyone and the recently released song has raised the temperature. Sooryavanshi released this Friday on November 5 and has been garnering a lot of praises from the critics and audience alike. The actioner is helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Watch the music video here:

 

The music video has been choreographed by Farah Khan and has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sooryavanshi was postponed twice due to the pandemic - during the first wave and then the second wave.

In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which released in theatres on November 5, 2021.

