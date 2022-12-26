Katrina Kaif gets TROLLED for entering airport without checking, netizens say, ‘Samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai...’

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood these days. Recently, the duo celebrated Christmas with their whole family and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. Now as the duo are jetting off for vacations, a hilarious incident happened at the airport.

In the video shared by the paparazzi account, Katrina went inside the airport without checking and was asked to come back by the police personnel. She then returned and showed her ID card before they went inside the airport.

However, netizens brutally trolled Katrina and Vicky for the same in the comments section while they hailed the army personnel for doing their duty so well. “Ye dono to aise samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai to direct chale jayenge CRPF good job,” commented one user. “They can promote anything...like seriously she is wearing night suit at day flight,” another user commented on the red night suit she was wearing.

See the video here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra`s upcoming action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan`s upcoming film `Merry Christmas` opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar`s upcoming film `Jee Le Zara` along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, was seen in `Govinda Naam Mera`, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar`s next film `Sam Bahadur` alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.