Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in this red Sabyasachi lehenga—Pic inside

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold wearing a red Sabyasachi lehenga. She completes the outfit with a matching Bindi and bold earrings.

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in this red Sabyasachi lehenga—Pic inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a delight to look at on-screen and off-screen as well. The stunner turns heads the moment she steps out in public and has an army of fans who are eager to know more about their favourite B-Towner.

Kat recently attended Diwali party at Amitabh Bachchan's residence and was seen wearing a red Sabyasachi lehenga. She completed the outfit with a matching Bindi and bold earrings.

She took to Instagram and shared her look. The caption is, “ - High Drama Smokey Kajal @kaybykatrina - Matte Action Lip Pencil in the shade Romance, MATTEinee Lip Crayon in the shade Playback, MaeStrobe Lip Topper in the shade Unbeaten @kaybykatrina @sabyasachiofficial”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Only recently, Kat launched her own make-up labed 'Kaybykatrina' and is busy promoting it nowadays.

On the work front, she will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

She was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

