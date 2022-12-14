New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned heads at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 held in Mumbai on December 13. The stunner rocked her red carpet look in a noodle strap body-hugging sequin gown in silver and glam make-up. She walked in style and flaunted her fab figure. While she happily posed for the shutterbugs, her fans speculated whether she is pregnant as they spotted her tummy to be a little bloated.

IS KATRINA KAIF PREGNANT?

At the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022, Katrina bagged the Beauty Entrepreneur Of The Year award for her has her own cosmetic brand Kay Beauty. Her sparkling silver gown hogged attention as she posed for the paps. While she strutted in a shimmering evening gown with a back high slit, hubby Vicky Kaushal wore a black suit paired with a white shirt and bowtie.

Fans were quick to speculate whether Katrina's glow is due to pregnancy. Check out the few comments here:

Other celebs at the Awards red carpet included Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna among others were seen gracing the event.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 9, 2022. Marking the special day together, they headed out for a brief vacation to the hills.



