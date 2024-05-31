Advertisement
Katrina Kaif Looks 'Miffed' In New Video From London Streets, Pulls Away Hubby Vicky Kaushal As Someone Sneakily Films Them - Watch

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: One of the most sought-after and adorable couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in London and enjoying their privat time together. However, looks like, fans are not letting them stay away from the limelight as they take some time off media arclights. A latest video doing the rounds on internet has once again hogged attention. 

In the viral video, Katrina wearing a long black jacket can be seen walking on the London streets along with doting hubby Vicky Kaushal. However, she looks miffed as she notices someone filming them. Soon, Kat is seen pulling Vicky away from crossing the road. Take a look here: 

Recently, some reports suggested that Kat and Vicky are expecting their first child and the actress plans to be in London for a while. However, soon it was confirmed that none of it is true. 

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. 

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Chhava' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

