Katrina Kaif Reviews Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz; ‘You always amaze me'; Has THIS To Say About Triptii Dimri

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal had once said that his wife Katrina Kaif's approval of his work especially on his dance moves is like winning Oscars for him and looks like once again the star has won an Oscar as his wife and Bollywood's diva Katrina is gushing about hubby's latest release Bad Newz. The film has been released today and the fans are calling it super entertaining. Katrina Kaif last night watched the film and shared her review where she mentioned being amazed with Vicky's work and is in love with the bromance of Ammy Virk and him.

Katrina Kaif didn't say anything much about Triptii and shared an emoticon of being star-stuck by her. The Merry Christmas actress took to her Instagram stories and shared her review for Bad Newz which reads," And it's here….just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry…@vickykaushal09 you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on-screen @amyvirkofficial loved you @triptiidimri you are just. congratulations to @bindraamritpal @anandtiwari @karanjohar.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made heads turn in style

Last night Kat made a stunning appearance at the special screening of Bad Newz along with hubby Vicky Kaushal. Fans were in awe of seeing the couple together.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first child in London?

There have been several reports of Katrina Kaif expecting their first child and the couple will be welcoming the baby in London. But the actress squashed the pregnancy news with her appearances.