NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Katrina Kaif shares BTS photos from 'Merry Christmas' prep with Vijay Sethupathi

`Merry Christmas` is produced by Ramesh Taurani`s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi along with Katrina Kaif.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:23 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif shares BTS photos from 'Merry Christmas' prep with Vijay Sethupathi

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a set of behind-the-scenes pictures from her prep of her upcoming film `Merry Christmas` starring Vijay Sethupathi. After returning from her birthday celebrations in Maldives, Katrina has dived straight into work with rehearsals for the film with director Sriram Raghavan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The actress took to Instagram on Monday morning to share photos from a recent script reading and discussion with Raghavan, and rehearsal of a scene with co-star Sethupathi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

"Work in progress. #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan," she wrote as the caption.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

`Merry Christmas` is produced by Ramesh Taurani`s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Katrina, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, will also be seen in `Tiger 3` starring Salman Khan, `Phone Bhoot` with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

EntertainmentKatrina KaifVijay SethupathiMerry ChristmasSriram Raghavan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan