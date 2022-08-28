NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif shares positive ‘Sunday vibes’ in new video; WATCH

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared a new video on her Instagram where she gave her fans a glimpse of her weekend vibes. She captioned the video, "Sunday Vibes."

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif shares positive ‘Sunday vibes’ in new video; WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Sunday, dropped a glimpse of her weekend vibes on social media. Taking to Instagram, the `Ek Tha Tiger` actor shared an adorable video which she captioned, "Sunday Vibes”.

In the video, Katrina could be seen sitting on her balcony and flaunting her cute smile in a casual outfit. Fans can't stop gushing over Katrina`s super cute video and flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons."Beautiful girl" a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "most beautiful girl in the world."  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film `Phone Booth` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Arjun Kapoor`s dark comedy film `Kuttey`.She also has an action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. It is the third installment of the Tiger franchise directed by Kabir Khan. Later, she will also be sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film `Merry Christmas`. 

Along with this, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. As per recent updates, Katrina will soon arrive at Karan Johar`s chat show `Koffee with Karan`, along with her `Phone Bhoot` star cast Siddhant and Ishaan to promote their film. 

