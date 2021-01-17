Katrina Kaif shares special series of pics to wish Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar on many films. On the director's birthday on Sunday, she took to social media to share a glimpse of their friendship with her fans.

She went back in time to dig out photos of the two and uploaded unseen memories of the both of them. One was taken on the set of their film ‘Bharat’, another was captured during Christmas. All four images show how close Katrina is to the filmmaker.

She penned a heartfelt note for him in the caption and wrote, "Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your hearts desires this year (you already well on your way) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way, without me telling him. Here's to friends forever."

Take a look at their adorable pictures together:

The two have also teamed up for films "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

In the coming months, Katrina will suit up for a superhero film, which will be helmed by Ali. Meanwhile, Ali recently made his web debut with political drama "Tandav".

Happy birthday Ali Abbas Zafar!