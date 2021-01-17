हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina Kaif shares special series of pics to wish Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday

Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his birthday on Sunday, January 17.

Katrina Kaif shares special series of pics to wish Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday
Credit: Instagram/ @katrinakaif

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar on many films. On the director's birthday on Sunday, she took to social media to share a glimpse of their friendship with her fans.

She went back in time to dig out photos of the two and uploaded unseen memories of the both of them. One was taken on the set of their film ‘Bharat’, another was captured during Christmas. All four images show how close Katrina is to the filmmaker.

She penned a heartfelt note for him in the caption and wrote, "Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar May u have all your hearts desires this year (you already well on your way) all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way, without me telling him. Here's to friends forever."

Take a look at their adorable pictures together:

 

The two have also teamed up for films "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

In the coming months, Katrina will suit up for a superhero film, which will be helmed by Ali. Meanwhile, Ali recently made his web debut with political drama "Tandav".

Happy birthday Ali Abbas Zafar!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ali Abbas ZafarKatrina KaifAli Abbas Zafar birthday
Next
Story

Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Tandav’ faces backlash, BJP MLA Ram Kadam demands apology for hurting Hindu sentiments
  • 1,05,57,985Confirmed
  • 1,52,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M13S

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha meeting held at Singhu Border